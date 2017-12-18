New club is a real success

Warkworth CofE Aided Primary School’s Lego Club, which is led by parents on a weekly basis, has only been running for five weeks, but has already raised money for Children in Need and bought 10 lunches for the homeless/vulnerable people at the People’s Kitchen in Newcastle for Christmas Day.

The pupils have also just entered the #Build a gift Lego designs for Christmas and sent in their entry online.

If anyone has any Lego that they no longer need, please get in touch with school to help keep the club going.

The school would also like to thank Mrs Nelson, Mrs Hogg and Mr Chisholm for giving up their time to run the club.