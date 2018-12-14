New civic honours handed out for decades of devotion

Two stalwarts of Amble have been rewarded for decades of dedicated service to the town with a new honour.

Ian Hinson and Robert Arckless MBE were each bestowed the title of Honorary Freeman of Amble to recognise their outstanding commitment and contribution to the town over a long period of time.

They received the honour from the current Mayor Craig Weir at his Christmas Reception at the Radcliffe Club on Friday evening.

He thanked both former councillors for their devotion to Amble and handed them framed certificates to mark the ‘fully deserved’ honour.

Ian’s award was made ‘in recognition of the eminent service which he rendered to the community of Amble over 42 years as a member of the council, as well as serving as Mayor of the town’.

He retired just last month after a stint of more than four decades on Amble Town Council and was also presented with a gift and card at the council’s November meeting.

He started his political career with Amble Urban Council before Amble Town Council came into existence in 1974. His vast experience of local government procedures came in very handy over the years as he has shared his knowledge on many aspects affecting the town.

Robert’s citation mentioned his 34 years’ service to the town council and also serving as Mayor.

He stepped down from the town and county council ahead of the elections in May 2017, having been a county councillor since 1989.

Later that month, he was given the MBE by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace.

The pair will also receive pin badges and will be invited to attend all civic occasions.

A raffle was held at the Mayor’s festive gathering and £184 was raised to be shared between the Puffin Lounge, a drop-in centre at St Mark’s URC Hall for those with dementia and their carers, and the Dry Water Dementia Programme.