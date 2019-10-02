New chapter set to begin for new-look Alnwick Playhouse
The curtain may not have been raised on the new -look Alnwick Playhouse, but it has definitely started twitching.
A new website has been launched, a rebranding exercise undertaken, including a new logo, and bookings are now being taken for the new season.
The Playhouse itself has provided the inspiration for not just the logo but the overall refurbishment and design.
“Our new logo is bold, modern and abstract, said Playhouse manager Jo Potts. “The ‘A’ is positive and forward thinking and may be perceived as a spotlight. The ‘P’ reflects the curves of the building both inside and out.
“It is really important to have a logo inspired by the traditional curves of the building which we have all come to know and love”.
The Playhouse closed its doors over 12 months ago so that a £3.3million much-needed refurbishment project could take place, £800,000 of which must be raised by the Alnwick Playhouse Trust.
After completion visitors can expect to see a revamped, classic auditorium with added, generous legroom; a brand-new ground-floor studio hub; a luxury bar upstairs and a premium food and drink offer on the ground floor, courtesy of McKenna’s known for their popular bar and restaurant at Northern Stage in Newcastle.
The main auditorium will have its brand-new luxury seating fitted in November and anyone purchasing a seat will be granted an exclusive, first-look at the auditorium prior to the official opening later this autumn.
In addition, Alnwick Library and Tourist Information Centre will move to the ground-floor of the Playhouse, making it a true hub of the community.
A rallying call to audiences old and new is still on-going to help them raise a final £40,000 to support the major refurbishment of the Playhouse, being led by Northumberland County Council.
Although unable to confirm an official opening date, Jo said last month: “We’ve got some fantastic plans in store, including a series of events for audiences to catch up on the films we’ve missed while we’ve been away as well as a newly programmed comedy season opening in January. I’m very excited for the next chapter!”
Donate before November 10 to support Alnwick Playhouse by visiting the website www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk