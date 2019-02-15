New chairman is among changes at tourism association

North Northumberland Tourism Association’s AGM, in Wooler’s Cheviot Centre, heralded several changes for the organisation.

The theme of the day was sustainability and began with a delicious buffet lunch showcasing local food.

After a welcome and introduction by Lord Joicey, guest speaker Jude Leitch, from Northumberland Tourism, gave an update on tourism trends, followed by Chris Ferguson talking about the Ad Gefrin Whisky Distillery, an exciting new development in Wooler.

Iain Robson (Northumberland Coast AONB) spoke passionately about ways in which tourism businesses and visitors can engage with the AONB Coast Care project to help keep our beaches clean.

Dave Harris-Jones, who as well as managing Heatherslaw Mill runs a successful green tourism operation, Laverock Law Holiday Cottages, with his wife Harvest, then gave an inspiring talk about simple and cost-effective steps to running a more sustainable business.

Long-serving chairman Jeff Sutheran and vice chairman Ian Kille stood down from the executive. Two new members, representing Bamburgh Castle and the Black Bull in Lowick, were voted on with Harvest Harris-Jones elected chairman.