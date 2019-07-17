New bus shelter 'not wanted' by Seahouses councillors
Confused councillors have called for more information after a new bus shelter was installed in Seahouses.
By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 17 July, 2019, 06:00
The shelter was installed on King Street by Northumberland County Council after a bus stop near the war memorial on Main Street was removed due to parking problems.
North Sunderland Parish Council is now seeking clarification on how the King Street shelter came about after chairman Geoffrey Stewart informed members the parish council would be responsible for its maintenance.