New brewery is set to launch in spring. Cheers!

A new real-ale brewery is set to begin production of original cask ale in Slainsfield, near the village of Etal, this spring.

The newly-formed Cheviot Brewery will occupy the currently vacant property of the former North Northumberland Hunt kennels, on the Ford and Etal Estates, where work is already under way to renovate the premises in order to house the new venture.

Driven by a passion for good beer, the team’s ales are all inspired by the local landscape. Indeed, founders Peter Nash, Jonathan Hodgson and Neil Baker have deliberately chosen names such as The Cheviot, Panorama and Black Hag in order to evoke the area into their ale.

Peter said: “We believe that every good walk should end with a great pint, and that is what we aim to produce, ales that quench the thirst after a good hike.”

Jonathan added: “The location is inspiring and we are delighted to be situated on the Ford and Etal Estates, which has been very supportive of our venture. The site needs some redevelopment and we are working with the estate management to get the premises ready to brew in.”

Lord Joicey, of Ford and Etal Estates, has followed the development with interest. He said: “The site at Slainsfield has been empty for a while. I am delighted that such an enthusiastic trio has taken it on and I wish them every success.”

With a production facility able to produce more than 2,000 pints in every brew, Cheviot Brewery will supply its cask ales to pubs and restaurants, as well as look to support local events and markets in Northumberland.

Neil said: “Creating a brewery has been a long time in the planning for us so we are delighted to be on the final straight, we just cannot wait to see our pump clips on the bar and for people to be drinking Cheviot ale.”