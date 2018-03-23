New book tells SHAK story

A captivating new book, telling the story of SHAK and its founder, has been published – and people are being given the chance to pre-order a copy.

Author Robert MacGowan has written Worthy of Such Devotion – The SHAK story.

March 1999...Stephen Wylie with Shak, about three hours after he got him.

The book focuses on the great work that the Alnwick-based charity does, having saved hundreds of dogs over the years.

It also explores the sanctuary’s beginnings; formed more than a decade ago by Stephen Wylie after his beloved pet dog – named Shak – died suddenly.

Following the creation of the charity, SHAK became an adopted acronym for Safe Homes and Kindness.

Stephen said: “About nine months ago, I received a letter from a man who had stumbled across my mam fund-raising outside Pets At Home. He had been intrigued by the work we do and by the story behind why I founded the charity.

“That man was Robert MacGowan. We met at SHAK HQ for an initial meeting, before months of unearthing some memories I’d buried deep inside. Everyone has had an effect on what I stand for now, but more importantly what the charity stands for today.

“The result is this new book, which is well written and covers the life of myself and the charity I created in the memory of my best friend.

“The release date is still a couple of weeks away, but we are now offering the chance to pre-order your copy now. Pre-ordered copies will be signed by Rob and myself.

“Thanks to Rob, everyone who has helped and Shak for making me do this.”

Proceeds from the book go to SHAK. To pre-order a copy, visit tinyurl.com/yapjx7wq