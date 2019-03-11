New board directs visitors to church

A new noticeboard has been installed in Seahouses directing people towards, and informing them of events at, St Paul’s Parish Church in North Sunderland.

Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, Bamburgh ward member, paid for the board out of small scheme funding from Northumberland County Council.

“I was happy to organise the money for the notice after the St Paul’s came to me for help,” said Coun Renner-Thompson.

“Often visitors to the village have trouble finding the church, so a handy map has been put in the noticeboard telling people where the parish church is.”