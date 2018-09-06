New bike track proving to be a popular addition to town

Alnwick’s new bike track is open and proving popular – attracting positive feedback and users from near and far.

Construction of the £122,000 facility finished last month and the site features a pump track, jump line and push-up track.

People have been flocking to use the track, on land by the sewage works near to Allberburn Lea.

The scheme has come to fruition thanks to positive cooperation between young people and youth workers from the town’s Gallery Youth Project.

Ian McRae, from Gallery Youth, said: “We have had very positive feedback from young people and their families. It has been well used and is an excellent resource for the community. It also encourages young people to exercise and keep fit while having fun.”

He added that people have come from the likes of Scotland, Yorkshire and Hartlepool to use the track.

As part of the project, the public rights of way leading to the site have been upgraded.

Financial support was secured with grants from SUEZ, Sport England, the Community Foundation – Appletree Fund, Northumberland County Council’s Section 106 Fund and Community Chest and councillors Gordon Castle and Robbie Moore.

Groundwork North East played a big part, while Northumberland Estates made the land available. Alnwick Town Council and Northumbria Police also offered support. Mr McRae thanked everyone for their help.

He added: “It is important that users read the information signs at the track and wear the recommended safety equipment. We are setting up a Friends of Alnwick Freeriders Steering Group to assist with future management of the site.”