New bid required for variations

A new planning application for housing development at the Allerburn House site in Alnwick looks set to be lodged.

Early last year, proposals for 20 ‘high-end’ properties by Ascent Homes – the house-building arm of the council’s development company Arch, featuring new-build elements and the conversion of the former district council offices, were approved.

Just before Christmas, nearby residents were advised by the council that an application had been received from Arch to amend the approved drawings, which has sparked objections as well as complaints that the ‘amendments being proposed are substantial and significant’.

It appears that the council agrees, as this week, a spokesman said that the local authority ‘is working with the applicant to ensure that the correct planning application is submitted, which is a new full planning application.’

In response to additional concerns that the consultation period fell during the Christmas/New Year period, he added: “The timing of an application being made valid to allow consultation to take place does not discriminate for the time of year. In this instance, the application was subject to delays in validation outside of the applicant’s control.”