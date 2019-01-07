New bid for housing on outskirts of Northumberland village

A new bid for housing on the edge of a north Northumberland village has been lodged – but, unlike before, no affordable homes would be provided on site.

The application for eight dwellings in Rennington is for a site which already has planning permission for 11 properties and which took almost four years to complete its process through the planning system.

But now new proposals, for land as Castle Back, to the north-east of 3 The Barn, have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

The original scheme was first lodged back in October 2014 before amended plans were produced the following March, both attracting objections from the parish council and neighbours.

There were delays while highways issues were resolved before 11 properties – eight to be sold on the open market and three affordable homes – plus the demolition of 3 The Barn, was approved by the council’s planning committee in January 2017. However, the permission was not finalised until June last year.

The new bid features several changes beyond the reduction in the number of houses.

It is now proposed that no affordable homes would be provided on site, with a planning statement saying: ‘Should the local planning authority indicate that there is a demonstrated local need for affordable housing then the applicant would be willing to discuss the provision of a commuted sum under a section 106 agreement.’

The access would now be from the B1340 to the east of the site, rather than from Church Road, and therefore the existing house at 3 The Barn would be retained, with a pedestrian footway provided to connect the development to the village centre.

The statement adds: ‘It is considered that the provision of a new access on the eastern boundary with associated highways improvements and retention of 3 The Barn will maintain the area’s prevailing character and setting of the village, and allow for an appropriate layout respecting the existing homes bounding the site with the low density allowing for acceptable separation distances and privacy standards, while also minimising the impact of the proposed development with regard to traffic flows along Church Road.’

