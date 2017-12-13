New artwork in Alnwick bus station

New artwork has been installed in Alnwick’s bus station.

The paintings were designed by young people from Gallery Youth and local artist John Craggs.

They are part of a project called The Bigger Picture, which has engaged with young people in the area, enabling them to design artwork and display it in public areas.

Sue Patience, from Gallery Youth, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to involve young people in the area which encourages them to engage in positive activities, as well as brighten up the town.

“We would like to thank Ian Hopper and Ian Richardson, from Alnwick Town Council, for their help with putting the boards up in the station.”

Funding for The Bigger Picture project has come from Awards For All, Karbon Homes and the Alnwick and Denwick Relief in Need charity.