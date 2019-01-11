New Amble hotel set to open its doors

The Amble Inn Picture by Jane Coltman
The Amble Inn Picture by Jane Coltman

The latest addition to the burgeoning visitor offering in Amble is set to open its doors at noon on Monday (January 14).

The Amble Inn, which was purpose-built at the town’s Coquet Enterprise Park, has 30 bedrooms and a 150-seater restaurant and bar, with additional seating on an outside terrace.

The two-storey building will offer a mix of family, double, twin and accessible rooms, and is accessed from the A1068 roundabout on Sandpiper Way.

The £4million venue, part of The Inn Collection Group stable, is expected to create the equivalent of 35 full-time jobs in the town now the building work and fit-out has been completed.

The development is part of a wider plan to enhance the enterprise park and the inn will contribute to the town’s tourism offer by increasing the accommodation availability and helping to attract additional visitors.

