New aerial ladder platform to help Northumberland fire crews tackle blazes from above

Crews now have access to the keys of an Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP), which will prove invaluable in dealing with incidents at height or difficult to reach areas, as well as allowing firefighters a better overall view of large scenes.

Jim McNeil, assistant chief fire officer, said: "I would like to place on record my thanks to Northumberland County Council for the support and investment in securing this vehicle which will provide an outstanding addition to our existing firefighting and rescue capabilities.

"To maintain a modern fire and rescue service, it is important to continually review and evaluate all emerging risks and new operational demands that we face each day.

“This vehicle will give residents the reassurance and confidence that we have the equipment and capability to respond effectively to a wide range of incidents."

“The Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP) is designed to apply water to fires from above. It will also help in rescues from tall buildings, provide observation platforms and carry out rescues from difficult to reach locations, both above and below ground level."

The vehicle has the capability to extend its boom package upwards to around 27 metres and can also extend outwards to 23 metres – a great improvement from other vehicles.

The operating cage has a working load of 400 kg - enough for four firefighters on top of a range of equipment.

Crews will now be trained on how to use the new vehicle before it goes into active service shortly.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, chair of the fire authority, said: “The safety of all our residents is our absolute priority and we were only too pleased to support our fire and rescue service in obtaining the ALP.

