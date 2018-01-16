New adult education courses on offer in latest prospectus

Adults across Northumberland are being offered the chance to improve their job prospects or train in a new discipline, through Northumberland County Council’s learning and skills service.

A series of new courses have been announced in the recently-published Learning and Skills Prospectus, covering skills-based classes, job-related training, apprenticeships and employability improvement.

The prospectus will be delivered to households across Northumberland over the coming weeks and includes details of more than 320 courses which will be held in the council’s adult learning centres across the county.

Coun Wayne Daley, cabinet member for adult learning, said: “Learning is a never-ending journey, everyone is unique so no matter where you are starting from, we can help.

“If the new year means a new start, getting trained for your dream job or learning a skill then please have a look through our prospectus.

“Our programme offers a wide range of high-quality adult-learning courses that can lead to recognised qualifications and improve people’s confidence and skills while also providing a great way to meet new people.”

New courses have been introduced in digital skills, beauty, creative writing, step into construction and free taster workshops in science-related subjects.

To download the prospectus, visit www.northumber land.gov.uk/adultlearning