NEPIC welcomes new chair

Taking over from Roger Kilburn who has been in the role for the past 12 months, Dai has a deep-rooted connection with NEPIC having been a founding board member during its inception in 2004 and then re-joining the board again in 2018.

As co-founder of Micropore Technologies, the world’s leading authority on microparticle and nanomedicine engineering using scalable membrane-based technology, Dai understands the sector, including large and SME business challenges and is keen to progress the contribution of NEPIC to the North East economy, making him perfectly positioned to lead the next phase of NEPIC for its members.

NEPIC has a long-standing history in supporting the growth of its members and is currently the largest process cluster in the UK, representing over 320 member companies who have interests across the North East.

L-R NEPIC chair, Dai Hayward and interim CEO, Joanne Fryett.

During his time on the board Roger, who runs his own consultancy firm, has overseen the latest transition period of NEPIC’s new era, including the appointment of Joanne Fryett as Interim CEO and recently led a delegation of pharmaceutical companies to present at the House of Commons.

Discussing the future, Roger said: “I feel positive about leaving the future of NEPIC in Dai’s very capable hands. I have thoroughly enjoyed leading the organisation in a new direction this past year and I am excited to see where Dai will take it next.”

Speaking on his new appointment Dai said: “I am honoured to take on the role and I am dedicated to continuing the great work Roger has implemented during his tenure as chair.

“I am keen to progress the opportunities available in our industry, as an ex-council member of the Chemical Industries Association, past chair of its Responsible Care Board and SOCSA and past chair of the Yorkshire Chemical Focus, I hope to utilise this knowledge and experience within my new role, including how we can continue to promote STEM across the region.”