Neighbours evacuated temporarily by Northumbria Police after grenade shells discovered in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea
Neighbours of a house on Cleveland Terrace in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea were evacuated by Northumbria Police when the shells, later found to be inactive, were reported to them on Tuesday evening.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 6.45pm Tuesday, we were contacted by a member of the public who had found suspected grenade shells at an address on Cleveland Terrace in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea.
“Officers attended the scene and, as a precaution, a number of people in neighbouring properties were temporarily evacuated and a cordon was put in place.
“An explosive ordnance disposal team attended and removed the shells, which were confirmed as inactive, from the address to safely dispose of them.
“There is no wider threat to the public and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer on duty.”