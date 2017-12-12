Neighbourhood plan submitted to council

Another neighbourhood plan in north Northumberland is nearing completion after a great deal of work by the local community.

The plan for the North Northumberland Coast area, which covers the parishes of Bamburgh, North Sunderland and Beadnell, has now been submitted to Northumberland County Council for the final stage of consultation and examination.

While it still needs to pass examination and then go to public referendum, it does now carry some weight in planning decisions.

More than 450 comments were received during the pre-submission consultation.