Row over ban on sandeel fishing could impact on Northumberland puffins
Following the decision by Defra to stop sandeel fishing in UK waters from April 1 2024, conservationists have been waiting to see endangered species, such as the iconic puffin, return.
However, the European Union claim this ban breaches the UK’s post-Brexit break-up deal, and is demanding the ban be lifted, which could have a negative effect on many seabirds like puffins and other endangered species.
Northumberland’s Coquet Island is home to approximately 30,000 puffins and the Farne Islands have around 100,000 pairs of 23 different species.
Stephen Westerberg, senior site manager of RSPB Coquet Island, said: “RSPB Coquet Island is home to one of the most important seabird colonies in Britain, including the only breeding colony of roseate terns in the UK. It also supports breeding puffins, as well as common, arctic and sandwich terns and is protected under international and UK law.
“But these populations of seabirds are at the forefront of the climate emergency, and they are in significant decline. Puffins’ resilience is being pushed to the limit, which is why we can breathe a sigh of relief that industrial sandeel fishing in UK waters has now been ended.
“This lifeline will help to secure vital food sources for these amazing birds. Whilst many other factors continue to affect our seabird populations, including the impacts of climate change, and bycatch from fishing, we have renewed hope that sandeels will increase in numbers, and help to save our beloved puffins.”
“Healthier sandeel populations mean fatter, healthier chicks, which is brilliant news, and we absolutely cannot take the puffins’ or our other seabirds’ future for granted.”
A spokesperson from the National Trust added: “From a National Trust perspective, we’ve been supportive (and continue to be) of the RSPB who have been leading on this (Farne Islands) area.”
According to the RSPB’s most recent census, 11 of their 21 surveyed species have declined by over 10% since the previous census.
The lack of compromise between the UK and the EU could lead to sanctions.
