Comet Nishimura was named after the amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura, who discovered it in Japan on August 12 using a Canon DSLR camera with a telephoto lens.

Though a new discovery to us, the comet has likely been visible to earth many times before but its slow orbital speed means it won’t be visible again until around the year 2317.

The best time to view Comet Nishimura over the next few days is between 5 and 5.30am looking between the east and northeast, very low above the horizon. Binoculars and a clear view with few obstructions will help.

Comet 2023 P1 Nishimura on September 4 under hazy skies.

Many sources state that the comet will be visible until September 12.

However, Adrian Jannetta, from the Northumberland Astronomical Society (NASTRO), explained that as the comet gets brighter each day it approaches the sun, so do the mornings and as it gradually gets closer to the horizon, the comet is more difficult to see unless the air is completely transparent. This means that by Tuesday, September 12, it will be difficult to see without binoculars and a clear view out over the sea.