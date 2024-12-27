Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Powergrid has invested £1.1m this year on helicopter crews to inspect overhead power lines and equipment that helps light up 3.9 million homes and businesses.

The electricity network operator’s highly trained crews have flown over 14,500 kilometres and have checked more than 141,500 network assets across the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire, using specialist onboard equipment like thermal cameras and their experienced eagle-eyes to scour the skies.

Pete Wilstrop, Northern Powergrid’s programme manager, said: "Our power network is huge. As well as having to stand-up to the weather, some parts of it can be in isolated areas that are difficult to get to, so having expert eyes in the sky is a vital part of managing our network and identifying any work that needs to be done before it disrupts our customers.

“The helicopter crews have the most interesting ‘office window’ views you could imagine, and they get a totally unique perspective on our network and the communities we serve.

Northern Powergrid invests in helicopter crews to protect power supplies. Picture: Northern Powergrid.

“Our ground-based teams do foot patrols but using helicopters helps us cover much larger distances more quickly so we can get the intelligence we need to inform our maintenance work and future network investment plans.”

Northern Powergrid’s low flying helicopters travel at speeds of around 30 kilometres an hour and, whilst there is some engine noise, the crews aim to keep it to a minimum and reduce potential disruption to communities and sensitive livestock while carrying out essential checks on the run up to winter.

Their focus also remains on preparation, by encouraging customers to be ‘big coat ready’ and sharing top tips on how to stay safe in the event of a power cut caused by severe weather.

They recommend everyone to consider creating a grab bag at home, containing torches and spare batteries, charged power banks for mobile phones, a wind up or battery powered radio, hand warmers, blankets, thermal socks and gloves, as well as saving Northern Powergrid’s online Power Cut Map and free 105 number to mobile phones for an easy way to track and report a power cut.

Anyone who may be more vulnerable, due to medical or personal circumstances, is encouraged to join Northern Powergrid’s free Priority Services Membership.