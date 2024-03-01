Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Travel experts at Bounce have revealed their research showing the most popular hidden gems in the UK, with Holy Island as the only North East England destination in sixth place.

Holy Island had 690,600 global searches in 2023, making it one of the top tourist destinations in Northumberland. The island attracts thousands of visitors each year with its stunning landscape and history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At number one as the UK’s most popular hidden gem was Bangor in Wales, with 1.5 million Google searches over 2023.