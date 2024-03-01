Holy Island makes the top 10 of the most popular UK hidden gems
and live on Freeview channel 276
Travel experts at Bounce have revealed their research showing the most popular hidden gems in the UK, with Holy Island as the only North East England destination in sixth place.
Holy Island had 690,600 global searches in 2023, making it one of the top tourist destinations in Northumberland. The island attracts thousands of visitors each year with its stunning landscape and history.
At number one as the UK’s most popular hidden gem was Bangor in Wales, with 1.5 million Google searches over 2023.
Bounce analysed Google search data to as part of their research and you an see their other finding by visiting their website.