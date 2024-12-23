Disabled woman from Northumberland 'stuck' for Christmas after Morrisons cancels food delivery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morrisons’ ‘system issues’ are causing chaos for shoppers as deliveries are cancelled, click and collect collection times are pending and discounts aren’t working.

Furious customers across the country are waiting to see if they will be getting their food from the supermarket in time for Christmas, with discounts and Click and Collect orders said to be the most affected.

Some shoppers are worried if they will be getting any food at all, as is the case with Lorraine Calvo from Longhorsley, who was expecting her food delivery today between 5pm and 6pm, but received a message informing her of its cancellation this morning. Lorraine said she placed the order seven weeks ago and is unable to go to a shop in-person due to her disability.

Lorraine said: “I rang them up and they said there’s nothing they can do. I've looked at all of the other supermarkets and even the Co-op doesn't deliver where I am or Deliveroo. I'm just stuck.

"I've got no family here so there's nobody that can go and get anything for me. It’s not just my Christmas shop, it's my whole weekly shop because I just get it delivered once a week.

"I normally use Sainsbury's or Tesco's, but I was trying to find a Christmas slot and this is the only one I could find. I won't ever be using them again.”

Many customers are reporting issues with the shop’s More Card scheme, which offers points and discounts on a range of products, and are disappointed to be missing out on big savings ahead of Christmas celebrations.

A Morrisons spokesperson said: "This morning we are experiencing some system issues which are principally impacting some More Card discounts and Click and Collect orders. For More Card customers who have Morrisons Fivers to redeem, these will be done manually in store by colleagues. And if More Card prices are not registering, we will apply a 10% discount to the customer's entire shop.

“For Click and Collect orders, we are asking customers to wait for an email to inform them that their order is ready for collection before heading to store. Some home delivery orders may be arriving late today - and we will be communicating directly with those customers affected.

“We sincerely apologise to our customers for this inconvenience."