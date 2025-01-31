Cragside features in new VisitBritain tourism campaign thanks to its role in Jurassic World
Cragside, near Rothbury, was singled out among many of Britain’s filming locations to be included in the campaign following its role in the 2018 movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.
Filmmakers shot the film's scenes there in the winter of 2016, and the property that once belonged to famous inventor Lord Armstrong acted as Lockwood Manor in the film and the setting for introducing the audience to cloned dinosaurs, alongside its iron bridge and woodland.
VisitBritain research revealed that more than nine out of 10 potential visitors to the UK would be like to visit film and TV locations during their stay and Cragside’s appearance in the campaign is part of the drive to get visitors to check out iconic locations in the ‘Starring Great Britain’ video, which has been rolled out internationally.
Viewers are taken on a cinematic journey through Britain, including films and TV moments from Mission: Impossible, Harry Potter, Paddington, Spider-Man, Bridget Jones, Mary Poppins Returns, Fast & Furious, Succession and House of the Dragon – all brought together by Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper.
The film is supported by a wider advertising campaign which is underway across Australia, the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries, France, Germany and the USA.
Chief executive officer of VisitBritain, Patricia Yates, said: "Britain’s destinations are the real star of the show as we harness the powerful draw of screen tourism to attract international visitors and drive their spending across our nations and regions, boosting local economies.
"Using film and TV as the hook we’re telling the story of Britain today, showcasing our dynamic and diverse destinations and putting our welcome centre-stage."
VisitBritain is also working with the British Film Commission to boost screen tourism across regions and Cragside could be among those areas reaping rewards.
Tourism Minister, Sir Chris Bryant, added: “Our tourism industry is already worth £74 billion to the economy and this campaign will help drive more growth by encouraging millions of tourists to visit even more parts of our breathtaking country."
