Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The company has launched a nationwide initiative to pinpoint prime locations for new store openings.

And Amble received more than three times as many nominations from our readers than any other town in Northumberland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joanne Schofield posted: ‘An Aldi in amble would be fab! The growing population would definitely benefit.’

Aldi is asking for input from people who think their town would benefit from a new Aldi store.

Michelle Dryden added: ‘Amble on the site next to Morrisons.’

Wooler was the second most common suggestion.

Caz Rae posted: ‘Maybe Wooler, there's an empty area where the Butchers use to be on South Road, and the Co-op could certainly do with competition. Get a lot of campers during the summer months and it would also mean less travel to either Alnwick or Berwick to buy groceries.’

Morpeth was the third most popular suggestion.

Julie Ann Sparrow commented: ‘It only has a Morrisons and Lidl and is crying out for another supermarket given the size of the town now.’

Seahouses was the fourth most common suggestion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Nicholson wrote: ‘Seahouses would be great, Aldi would prosper up here, very busy places especially in the summer time.’

There were also calls for the store to open in Newbiggin, Haltwhistle, Ponteland, Seaton Delaval and Felton.

Aldi currently has more than 1,000 stores – including nine in Northumberland – and is committed to continuing towards its long-term target of over 1,500 stores across the UK.

Jonathan Neale, managing director of national real estate at Aldi UK, said: “We want to make high-quality food accessible to all, but there are still some areas that either don’t have an Aldi or have potential for more stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve identified some key places where there is demand for more stores already, but now we are calling on the public to share their views. This will be used to help inform our property search over the coming years.”

Those wanting to put their town forward to be considered should contact the supermarket by emailing [email protected], clearly stating their postcode and why they believe their area needs a new Aldi store.

Aldi is asking for suggestions to be submitted by May 31. The supermarket plan to update customers on the results and its latest priority ‘wish list’ later this year.