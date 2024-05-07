Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aldi has been on a rapid expansion drive in recent years and has seen its popularity soar as shoppers switch to the supermarket amid the cost-of-living crisis.

As part of the UK’s fourth-biggest supermarket’s commitment to build hundreds of new stores across Britain, they are calling on the nation to help it identify where in Britain needs new Aldi stores most. The areas which have the most suggestions will be considered.

The retailer currently has more than 1,000 stores – including nine in Northumberland – and is committed to continuing towards its long-term target of over 1,500 stores across the UK.

Aldi is asking for input from people who think their town would benefit from a new Aldi store.

Jonathan Neale, managing director of national real estate at Aldi UK, said: “We want to make high-quality food accessible to all, but there are still some areas that either don’t have an Aldi or have potential for more stores.

“We’ve identified some key places where there is demand for more stores already, but now we are calling on the public to share their views. This will be used to help inform our property search over the coming years.”

Those wanting to put their town forward to be considered should contact the supermarket by emailing [email protected], clearly stating their postcode and why they believe their area needs a new Aldi store.

Aldi is asking for suggestions to be submitted by May 31. The supermarket plan to update customers on the results and its latest priority ‘wish list’ later this year.