National travel award delight for Northumberland-based company

A family travel specialist based in Stannington was among the winners at the Family Traveller Awards 2018.

Scooping the Best Adventure Specialist for Families accolade at the glittering London ceremony on Tuesday night, Activities Abroad was thrilled that its commitment to providing active family holidays to create precious, lasting memories has been recognised on a national scale.

The family-run business was founded in 2002 by Alistair McLean and his wife Kate.

Now part of The Artisan Travel Company – alongside sister brands Artisan Travel, the independent specialist holiday company, and The Aurora Zone, the UK’s original Northern Lights holiday company, Activities Abroad offers a wide range of sun and snow family holidays to destinations including Croatia, The Azores, Sicily, Finland, Sweden, Norway and South America.

Mr McLean, managing director, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have been named Best Adventure Specialist for Families at the Family Traveller Awards.

“It really is a tremendous accolade and testament to the dedication and hard work of all of the Activities Abroad team.

“We’re very proud of the handpicked holidays that we create just for families and it is fantastic to have that recognised.

“I would like to thank personally all of those who voted for us.”

Jane Anderson, Family Traveller magazine editor, has herself travelled with family on an Activities Abroad trip.

She said: “I’m thrilled to see Activities Abroad win the Best Adventure Specialist for Families award.

“I have first-hand experience of the way their holidays operate for families, into which they pour great attention to detail with an emphasis on group bonding and local insider knowledge.

“After our trip to the Azores, we had all gone outside of our comfort zones in a good way and felt richer for it. I would say this is the essence of a true adventure specialist.

“Activities Abroad runs an impressively tight ship from its Northumberland HQ.”

For more information about the holidays offered by Activities Abroad, call 01670 789991.