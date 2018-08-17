National title to be contested on home turf at Glendale Show

The English National North Country Cheviot Show is to be hosted by the Glendale Agricultural Society for the first time.

Entries have come in from as far afield as Somerset for the event, which takes place at Glendale Show on August Bank Holiday Monday.

Sheep classes at the show are always keenly contested but this year there has been a particular enthusiasm for North Country Cheviots.

Dallas Allen, a council member for the North of England North Country Cheviot Sheep Society, said: “Historically, Glendale Show has had the best display of North Country Cheviots in England and this is their homecoming.

“As a society, we really are thrilled that Glendale Agricultural Society have embraced this competition from the outset, and I would like to thank the Society, our two main sponsors, Harrison and Hetherington and Scott JCB, and our all of our other supporters who are making this day possible.”

The six North Country Hill Type Cheviot sheep classes, sponsored by Rix Petroleum, will be judged by Hugh Wilson, from Moffat.

The North Country Park Type Cheviots, sponsored by Frank Gibson of Yetholm, are being judged by Melfyn Williams, of Anglesey.

Andrew Walton, Glendale Show director, said: “It is a huge honour for the Glendale Agricultural Society to be invited to host such a prestigious competition and it will, undoubtedly, be one of the highlights in the livestock section this year.

“Being a North Country Cheviot Sheep competition, it could not be held in more fitting a place, here at the foot of Cheviot, in Wooler.

“I know that for those attending the show there is guaranteed to be the most fantastic livestock on display.”

The culmination of the show is, without a doubt, the judging of the Champion of Champions with the Sheep Interbreed Champion, Goat Champion, Donkey Champion, Overall Cattle Champion and Overall Hunter Champion, all competing against each other.

The calibre of entries in this competition is the best of the best in show and this year Michael Aynsley has the challenging role of judging the overall Champion of Champions.

The Carrs Billington Livestock Points Competition is another highly anticipated class; points are allocated for first to third across the sheep and cattle classes, and the winner is the exhibitor who has the most points after all the classes have been judged.

Glendale Show is not just all about livestock, it is also a showcase for one of the largest horticultural and industrial displays in the North. There are hundreds of trades stands, craft and food marquees.

Throughout the day, there is entertainment for all ages in the main ring, a companion dog show, fell race, live music and family fairground.

Further details and ticket prices can be found at www.glendaleshow.com or by phoning the Show Office on 01668 283868.