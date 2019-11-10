National accolade for Alnwick heritage project

Bill Bevan (Chair of Judges), Sponsor Rep., David Lovie (Alnwick Civic Society), Sponsor Rep, Loyd Grossman (AHI Patron).’

Alnwick Civic Society, in co-operation with the town’s Bailiffgate Museum, was recognised in the prestigious Discover Heritage Awards, from the Association for Heritage Interpretation (AHI).

Its ‘Some Alnwick Heritage Heroes’ project was one of only three entrants shortlisted in the volunteer and community category.

The project’s colourful A4 sized publication presents information on some past and present heroes who have championed the fine heritage of Alnwick to preserve the handsome historic townscape many now enjoy.

Useful information on the story and continuing conservation of the town is also included.

The project was a truly co-operative venture, also involving training sessions on using archives and creating imaginative heritage interpretation projects to help to build such capacities in both the authors and other interested members of the Alnwick community too. Guided walks and community talks added further value.

The 2,000 copies of the publication were offered free of charge.

David Lovie, acting chairman of Alnwick Civic Society, said: “The competition was strong but we were proud to be picked as runner-up to a worthy winner: the reconstruction of a Neolithic Longhouse at La Hougue Bie, Jersey.”

Bill Bevan of AHI added: “Congratulations to Alnwick Civic Society for a very well-deserved recognition for their ‘Some Alnwick Heritage Heroes’ Project.

“They fully deserve to be so recognised due to the way they have developed the interpretation of the town’s unique heritage and some of the people who have campaigned to identify its importance. Their work has put local heritage conservation at the top of the agenda.”

AHI is the membership group in Britain and Ireland for anyone interested in interpretation – the art of helping people explore and appreciate our world. It aims to promote excellence in the practice and provision of interpretation and to gain wider recognition of interpretation as a professional activity.

The biennial awards showcase best practice in heritage interpretation across the UK and Ireland. The winner was announced by