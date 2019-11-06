Mystery soldiers - bid to find owner of war-time photos found in Northumberland attic
An appeal has been made to trace the owner of photographs of soldiers from the Second World War.
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 6:00 am
Updated
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 6:05 am
Former teacher Angela Greenslade discovered them in her attic and believes they were part of a project done by children at Thomas Percy Middle School in Alnwick in the 1980s.
She believes the photographs show either Alnwick or Amble soldiers and would like them returned to their rightful owners.
Anyone with information about the pictures should contact northumberland.gazette@jpimedia.co.uk