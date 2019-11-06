Mystery soldiers - bid to find owner of war-time photos found in Northumberland attic

An appeal has been made to trace the owner of photographs of soldiers from the Second World War.

By Ian Smith
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 6:00 am
Updated Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 6:05 am
World War Two soldiers, thought to be from Northumberland.

Former teacher Angela Greenslade discovered them in her attic and believes they were part of a project done by children at Thomas Percy Middle School in Alnwick in the 1980s.

She believes the photographs show either Alnwick or Amble soldiers and would like them returned to their rightful owners.

Anyone with information about the pictures should contact northumberland.gazette@jpimedia.co.uk

World War Two soldiers.