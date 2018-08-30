Music stars join in show’s mega line-up

Lindisfarne stars Rod Clements and Ian Thomson will top the bill at a long-running community show.

The 146th Harbottle Show takes place on Saturday, and along with all of the traditional exhibits, a music stage will play host to a stellar line-up.

As well as the Lindisfarne pair, there will be local musicians playing from 12.30pm, including Alnwicky, Tom O’Donnell, Country Blue and ThreeScore with Valerie Fairless.

The show centres around the exhibition tent, with classes for crafts, baking, artwork and produce, and an auction of the exhibits will take place at the Star Inn in the evening.

Other events include the return of the dog show and bird flying demonstrations by Simonburn Falconry, while there will be a chance to have a go at sword dancing and archery.

Craft demonstrations include quilling, woodwork, basketry, proggy mats, quilting and spinning, and all the traditional attractions will be there, such as the sheep show, Cumberland wrestling, terrier racing, children’s sports and quoits.

Visitors can also see chainsaw carving, welly flinging and craft stalls, and a car boot sale will be held, with set-up from 8.30am.

The show will be held in the Oak Tree Field in Harbottle. Adult entry is £5, children go free.