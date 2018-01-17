Museum to introduce an annual charge

Woodhorn Charitable Trust is launching a new membership scheme and charging policy from February 10.

From this date, entry to Woodhorn Museum will no longer be free.

The adult annual membership fee for the museum, just outside Ashington at the former Woodhorn Colliery site, will be £7 – although normal parking charges will be removed, there will no longer be any admission charge payable for exhibitions and entry will still be free for children (16 and under).

Concessionary tickets will be £6.

The annual Northumberland Miners’ Picnic and Invasion Day will continue with free admission, but a parking charge will be payable, as in previous years.

Woodhorn Charitable Trust also incorporates Berwick Museum and Art Gallery, Morpeth Chantry Bagpipe Museum and Hexham Old Gaol.

There will be adult annual membership at the Berwick and Hexham facilities. Admission to Morpeth Chantry Bagpipe Museum will remain free to everyone.

The adult annual membership at Woodhorn will cost £6.50 when multiple adult tickets are purchased at the same time.

For the first time, the trust will also be offering a multi-venue membership that will encourage Northumberland residents and tourists to visit all of its museums and explore the county.

A Woodhorn Charitable Trust all sites annual pass will cost £16.

Rowan Brown, the trust’s chief executive, said: “We’re excited to introduce the new membership scheme and charging policy because it provides better value and simpler, more consistent pricing for our visitors, as well as making it more attractive and affordable for visitors to use all of the services regularly throughout the year.

“By encouraging unlimited free return visits and promoting our offer across the county through the new all sites annual pass, residents can more easily explore all corners of our county and the four museums within the trust’s care.”

An analysis of visitor behaviour was carried out when the new scheme and policy was being discussed.