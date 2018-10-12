Museum helpers are honoured for their efforts

Three dedicated volunteers at an Alnwick tourist attraction have been honoured with a prestigious award at the British Museum.

Chris Jackson, David Smith and Steve Simpson, from the Alnwick Castle-based Fusiliers Museum of Northumberland were presented with the North East prize for the British Museum Marsh Christian Trust Award for Learning Volunteers in Museums.

Chris attended the ceremony last month, to accept the accolade and a cheque for £500, on behalf of the learning and outreach volunteer team at the Fusiliers Museum.

The attraction’s displays give a presentation of Fusilier history, from its origins in 1674 up to the present day.

Thanks to a generous grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund, and with the help of benefactors, friends and volunteers, the museum opened a special exhibition to mark the centenary of the First World War in 2014.

It then completed renewal of all the rest of the displays last year, supported by the volunteer team’s valuable contribution to learning and outreach that brings the collection to life.

Chris, David and Steve present their popular object-handling sessions to museum visitors and also participate at a range of off-site events to represent the museum.

Joanna Mackle, deputy director of the British Museum, said: “Museums across the UK rely on the dedication of volunteers to reach and inspire as many people as possible. The Marsh Awards recognise the commitment and enthusiasm of volunteers in museums.”

The Fusiliers Museum is open daily from Easter to the end of October. Visit www.northumberlandfusiliers.org.uk