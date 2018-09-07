Mum and daughter team up to raise funds for crucial research

A mum from Lowick will be taking on the Great North Run this Sunday to mark her recovery from breast cancer.

Barbara Hubbard will have her daughter Jennifer for company as they take on the half-marathon challenge to raise funds for The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) in London.

Barbara, a foster carer for young children, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. She underwent a mastectomy and reconstruction surgery.

She has never been a runner before but has followed the Great North Run training plan and is feeling confident she will smash the biggest half-marathon in the UK.

Since their ordeal two years ago, both Barbara and Jennifer have been motivated to give something back and raise money for cancer research.

They decided to take on the Great North Run together as a team and join the dedicated team of supporters of #teamICR.

Jennifer is a dental student at Newcastle University, currently in the summer break of her first year. Previously a competitive swimmer, this will be the first time she has run for a charity.

Barbara says she has been overwhelmed by the support she has had from the local community – from people sponsoring her in the local shop, at her foster carer meetings and other generosity around the village.

Jennifer is planning a quiz night at the Lowick pub where she works, and hopes to raise lots of money while everybody enjoys the evening.

So far, they have already raised more than £300 for the ICR, with many more pledges of sponsorship to come.

Barbara said: “Two years after cancer I am so grateful to be feeling so well and fit. I knew so many people who didn’t make it.

“Being one of the lucky ones, I wanted to set myself a challenge and give something back.

“It is great to be doing the Great North Run as a team with my daughter. Everyone in my family was so supportive and helpful when I was ill and had my surgery.

“We went through cancer as a family, and we will do the Great North Run as a family too.

“The ICR is a fantastic charity to run for. I chose them as their research benefits all patients with cancer.”

Lannah Carbonilla, head of supporter engagement at the ICR said: “We’re enormously grateful for the support of Barbara, Jennifer, and all of our other #teamICR runners.

“It is amazing to see the journeys that led them to take part in the Great North Run and we wish them the very best of luck.”

Prof Paul Workman, chief executive of the ICR, said: “The support from our fund-raisers is vital for our work to identify cancer genes, discover cancer drugs and develop new high-tech treatments.

“It is really motivating for me and all of our researchers to see the hard work and dedication of supporters like Jennifer and Barbara. With their support, we can continue to make a real impact on cancer patients’ lives.

“ICR relies on the generosity of people like Barbara and Jennifer and the other runners in #teamICR to raise the funds needed to make the discoveries that defeat cancer.”

=The ICR has been carrying out world-leading research into the causes of cancer, and how it might be treated or prevented, for more than 100 years, and many of its discoveries have transformed how breast cancer is treated.

To support Barbara and Jennifer, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bj-hubbard1