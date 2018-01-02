Multiple arrests and homes searched after New Year’s Day shooting

Five people have been arrested and properties searched in North Tyneside as part of an investigation into a shooting on New Year’s Day.

Police made the arrests as part of an investigation into a firearm being discharged in Newcastle.

Officers were initially called to a flat on Grey Street, Brunswick Village, to reports that the front door had been damaged.

They attended the address at which point they discovered a firearm had been discharged through the letterbox.

Nobody was injured during the incident, which took place in the early hours of New Year’s Day between midnight and 12.30am, but the occupants of the address were left very shaken by the incident.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the motive behind the shooting but police have made a number of arrests.

Four people have been arrested – three men aged 45, 38, and 40 and a 32-year-old woman – and they all remain in police custody at this time.

A fifth person – a 61-year-old man – was also arrested but has since been released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Cairns, the senior investigating officer on the case, is continuing to appeal for anyone with information to get in touch.

He said: “This is a really unusual incident that has happened just after midnight on New Year’s Eve and caused huge distress to the occupants of the address.

“A number of shots have been fired through the letterbox of the property and we are still trying to establish what the motive is behind the incident.

“We have made a number of arrests but we do believe there are still people out there who have information about the incident and are yet to come forward and speak to police.

“There may also be witnesses who heard the shots and saw people acting suspiciously in the area that night. It was just after midnight and there would have been lots of noise from fireworks as people brought in the New Year.

“If you live in the area of the shooting and heard an unusual noise then we would encourage you to get in touch so we can put together the pieces of what has happened.

“Extra officers will be in the area this week to continue with their house-to-house enquiries so there will be an increased police presence to reassure any concerned residents.”

House searches are being conducted across Newcastle and North Tyneside this morning which are being supported by armed officers. One property searched was an address on Borough Road in North Shields.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting FWIN 70 of 010118. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.