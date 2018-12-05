Multi-vehicle crash on A1 near Alnwick

The queue of traffic on the A1 north of Alnwick.
The A1 between Alnwick and Denwick is closed after a multi-vehicle crash this morning.

The northbound carriageway is currently blocked following the crash, which is believed to have involved seven vehicles.

Motorist Claire Thorburn said: "I was heading southbound on the A1 and could see a massive pile-up on the northbound carriageway. There were several cars involved - and they were scattered all over the road, in the central reservation and up the bank. It looked really nasty."

Highways England said a number of injuries have been reported and ambulances are on the scene.

At 9.53am, it tweeted: '#A1 northbound #Alnwick to #Denwick Multi vehicle RTC. Injuries have been reported and a number of @NEAmbulance on scene. Road currently blocked'

Another motorist who was stuck in the northbound queue saw a number of police cars and ambulances heading to the scene, followed by a gritter.