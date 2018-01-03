MP vows to continue the push for better broadband

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan has welcomed the Government’s decision to confirm that universal high-speed broadband will be delivered by a regulatory Universal Service Obligation (USO), giving everyone in the UK access to speeds of at least 10 Mbps by 2020.

This is the speed that Ofcom, the independent regulator, says is needed to meet the requirements of an average family.

The Government will now set out the design for a legal right to high-speed broadband in secondary legislation early next year, alongside a detailed response to the consultation.

Anne-Marie, a member of the Conservative Party, said: “I welcome this decision for people across north Northumberland.

“It is a very positive step forward and I am glad the Government has opted to take the regulatory USO rather a voluntary agreement with BT.

“I have been campaigning for the USO for a number of years and have been pressing Ministers to ensure that everyone has a legal right to broadband and the decision is testament to the strength of feeling on this issue.

“I would like to thank all the constituents who took part in the consultation and who wrote to me on this matter as it has clearly made a real difference in this decision.

“It is further proof that people in our local communities can have a real effect on Government policy and, by working together, we can engineer positive change for our local area.”

She added: “This decision guarantees a level of service such as we receive with water and electricity and this is nothing less than people in north Northumberland deserve.

“This doesn’t mean that there isn’t more to do but the Minister has assured me in the House of Commons that we will be continuing to drive that fibre to every corner of the constituency in 2018.”