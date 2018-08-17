MP to talk about Brexit and impacts on town businesses

There are still a few spaces left for the next meeting of Alnwick Town Council’s Business Networking Forum, when guest speaker, Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan, will talk about Brexit and its impact on the local area.

Mrs Trevelyan will speak and take questions from the town’s business community at the meeting, which will be held on Monday evening.

Alnwick Town Council’s projects and funding officer, Tim Kirton, said: “Mrs Trevelyan is honouring her agreement to return to the forum exactly a year after her last attendance, to update us on Brexit and its effects on Alnwick businesses.

“Times remain unsettled and uncertain for business with the restricted progress of Brexit and this is a great opportunity for Alnwick’s businesses to have a direct conversation and discussion with Mrs Trevelyan on Brexit and the other business issues which are important to them, which she can report back to the Government.

“The forum is bound to be popular and places are already being booked, so we would ask anyone else wishing to attend to contact me as soon as possible, by emailing timkirton@hotmail.co.uk or calling 01665 602574.”

The meeting will take place in St James’ Centre, on Pottergate, Alnwick. Registration is from 5.30pm, with the meeting proper starting at 6pm. Refreshments will be provided.