MP scales Royal Border Bridge in Berwick to view repair works

MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan climbed Berwick's iconic Royal Border Bridge to see first-hand repairs being carried out by Network Rail.

By Emily KnightContributor
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:05 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 12:05 GMT

The iconic bridge spanning the River Tweed is undergoing repair works to its façade to keep it in great condition for generations to come.

Repointing and occasional replacement of some two million bricks began in 2022 and is due to be completed later this year.

The MP was met at the site by Sam Trickett, (Scheme Project Manager, Story Contracting Ltd) Jon Calvert, (Principal Portfolio Manager, Network Rail) and Tom Grainger, Lead Portfolio Manager, Network Rail.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan and the Network Rail team at the bridge.
They explained that work began in early 2022 but, upon closer inspection, specialist engineers decided to seize the opportunity to carry out even more repairs.

Anne-Marie said: "It was such a treat to be able to go up Berwick's iconic bridge and see first-hand the works Network Rail are painstakingly carrying out to ensure the bridge remains in great condition for generations to come. What a fabulous view of Berwick and beyond, and wonderful to see the work the team is doing up close."

Anne-Marie Trevelyan inspecting repointing to bricks on the Royal Border Bridge.
