MP’s stamp of approval

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan has praised two young women who are bringing new life to Chatton village shop and post office.

New owners Ally Prytherch and Shi Shi Ord were delighted when the Post Office accepted their business plan and they are both keen to be able to provide a continued post office and store for the village.

Anne-Marie said: “I have been honoured to support Ally and Shi Shi through this process and I am delighted Chatton has such keen, entrepreneurial women willing to step up and run local services and keep them going for the future.

“I know their venture will be a great success and be supported by local people, who are thrilled this vital service is continuing.”

She added: “I will continue to ensure rural provision is robustly supported so that Northumberland has the services it needs.”