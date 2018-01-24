MP’s praise for care he received from NHS

A Northumberland MP has paid tribute to North-East health trusts – a year after he survived life-threatening cancer operations.

Blyth Valley MP Ronnie Campbell said: “The cancer treatment I got was first class.”

Mr Campbell received chemotherapy at Wansbeck, but his operation and specialist treatment was at the RVI in Newcastle. Both Northumbria and Newcastle health trusts easily topped the 77 per cent national average for planned cancer operations.

Mr Campbell said: “Thanks to Tory underfunding and neglect of social care, the national picture is a disgrace. The NHS is in crisis.

“But I must give credit where it is due and the picture in the North East reflects the dedication and hard work of all staff to focus healthcare where it is most needed.”