MP raises pupils’ palm-oil concerns

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan raised the issue of palm oil with the Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, this week.

It followed a meeting with children from Cambo First School who were deeply concerned about the damage being done to the rainforest in Indonesia by palm-oil production.

Following that meeting, Mrs Trevelyan met the Indonesian Ambassador to discuss what steps can be taken and is also looking to set up an All-Party Parliamentary Group for Borneo Island.

She said: “I was inspired by the children at Cambo First School in their determination to stand up for our planet and our wonderful rainforests and I am delighted that I can work with them on this incredibly important issue. The Foreign Secretary assured me in the House of Commons that the Government and Foreign Office are in urgent discussions regarding palm oil and the efforts to stop deforestation.”