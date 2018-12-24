MP praises Kielder winter storage

A winter water storage plan to reduce flood risk has been hailed a success.

Originally unveiled two years ago, the plan saw Kielder Reservoir’s normal water levels reduced to provide additional storage in the winter.

Hexham MP Guy Opperman, speaking on a visit to Northern Europe’s largest man made reservoir, said: “We’ve seen over the last two winters that, by ensuring levels are managed in this way, the increased capacity can reduce the downstream impact of weather events such as Storm Desmond.

“This is a great example of working together and utilising existing infrastructure in a way that gives additional peace of mind to people in the Tyne Valley.”

Mr Opperman visited the control tower at Kielder, walking through the underwater tunnel via which it is accessed, and also met Northumbrian Water employees, including members of the company’s Young People’s Network.