MP praises generosity of toy buyers

MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan has praised the generosity of local people, who have given generously to her annual One More Toy Christmas appeal.

The drive encourages people to buy one more toy to donate to the Salvation Army, who then distribute the toys to families in need across Northumberland.

The MP, who has been running the appeal for eight years, has been encouraging people to deliver toys to her Alnwick or Berwick offices.

She has now delivered them to the Salvation Army in Berwick, where they were received by Lt Andrew Manley.

Anne-Marie said: “I am always amazed by the generosity and kindness of people who have supported my Christmas toy appeals.

“This is the eighth year that I have run this appeal and I would like to thank everyone who has made a donation to it.

“This is a difficult time for many people, particularly children in our poorest families or who are in care.”

“I know that Andrew and his staff at Berwick Salvation Army will find homes for all of these toys and gifts.”