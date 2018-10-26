MP pleased after £1.5m funding is secured

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan has welcomed additional funding from the Government for Northumberland, which will amount to £1,521,452.

The funds – part of £240million the Government is allocating as additional spending for this winter – aims to reduce winter pressures on health and social care which is run by local authorities.

It is primarily aimed at helping to get patients home quicker and to free up hospital beds for those who most need them.

The funding is new money from the Treasury, which was announced by Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock during this year’s Conservative Party Conference.

Anne-Marie said: “This pot of extra money will help people to recuperate at home and hospital beds can be used for those who really need them.”