Anne-Marie Trevelyan with pupils from Ellington Primary School in Parliament.

The Berwick MP took time out of her schedule to meet students from Ellington Primary School.

The pupils along with headteacher Kevin Hodgson, took part in a tour and a Q&A with the MP in Parliament's new education facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne-Marie said: "I love when local pupils are able to visit Parliament and take advantage of the new education facilities here, I always try to clear my diary to go along and talk with them. It was an absolute pleasure to meet the group from Ellington who seemed to be enjoying their day.