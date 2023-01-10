The MP, who has been working with local residents and community leaders, has been vocal in her criticism of the proposed site.

The Defra consultation into the socio-economic impact of the proposal closed in September 2022, but the MP has continued to lobby ministers and hopes for a favourable outcome.

Speaking of the plans she said “There can be no greater advocates for marine conservation that the fishing community of Lindisfarne.

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

"Their incredible efforts have seen huge successes, as so many of us have seen with the thriving seal population.

"To ban fishing altogether would bring minimal ecological benefits but would rip this community apart.

"If the fishing community have to leave the island to seek work elsewhere, they take with them the heart of the community. It is hard to see how island life is sustainable without the fishing community.

“I am so grateful to everyone who has helped to campaign against these plans – especially the Holy Island parish council, the incomparable Rev Hills and the fishing community themselves, and to the media locally and nationally for shining a light on this possible catastrophe.

Holy Island.

“So many local residents took part in the Defra consultation, and my own survey which gave me really good data to go to Defra and show them how wrongheaded their plans are.

