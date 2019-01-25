MP enjoys books and beer at Elsdon

MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan mixed beer and books on a visit to Elsdon.

She called in at the First and Last Brewery, run by Red and Sam Kellie.

MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan with Sam Kellie at the First and Last Brewery, Elsdon.

She also went to the Bird in Bush pub, where landlords Katie Bland and Stephen Shaw set up a community library service.

People took in their unwanted books to get things going, but Katie and Stephen hope to work with Northumberland County Council to offer a click and collect service for book borrowing from the pub.

Anne-Marie said: “It was great to meet Katie and Stephen and hear about their plans to provide village services from their pub.

“The Bird in Bush is now an integral part of village life and a real example of what can be achieved, even in small rural communities.”