MP calling for health and care hero nominees in north Northumberland for NHS awards celebration

Anne-Marie Trevelyan is calling for nominees so she can enter them in the official 2023 NHS Parliamentary Awards.

By The NewsroomContributor
Published 14th Apr 2023, 09:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 09:55 BST

The MP for the Berwick-upon-Tweed constituency is highlighting that there is still time to put someone forward for one or more of the accolades, which recognise staff who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

Competition is likely to be tough again this year as staff, carers and volunteers have come together in recent times to realise some remarkable achievements.

Ms Trevelyan is now searching for outstanding nominees for the 2023 Awards who have innovated, impressed and made a real difference to how the health and care system provides care for patients.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Conservative MP for the Berwick-upon-Tweed constituency.Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Conservative MP for the Berwick-upon-Tweed constituency.
Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Conservative MP for the Berwick-upon-Tweed constituency.
She said: “I know there are many in our constituency who provide fantastic care to our most vulnerable residents.

“If you know someone in our local NHS who fits that description, I want to hear from you about the outstanding care you have received so that I can nominate our local heroes for the awards and national recognition they deserve.

“Do fill out the form and send it back to me by post or email as soon as possible!”

This year there are 10 award categories – including the Lifetime Achievement Award, the Rising Star Award and, new for 2023, the NHS Volunteer Award.

The nomination process is open until midnight on Monday, April 24.

For more information on how to nominate and the criteria for each category, visit www.nhsparliamentaryawards.co.uk

The form to submit suggestions to Ms Trevelyan can be found at https://nhsparliamentaryawards.co.uk/health-and-care-organisations-how-submit-nomination-suggestion-mps

