MP backing campaign to improve road safety

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan has backed a campaign to improve safety along a stretch of road in Wooler.

The Berwick representative joined residents of Ramseys Lane to see for herself the problems people are facing.

The lane is the only access road out of Wooler towards the Cheviot Hills and is often used by HGVs.

But with no pavement on one side of the road, and vehicles travelling at speed, it can be extremely dangerous for local residents.

Anne-Marie, who was joined on the visit by Wooler county councillor Anthony Murray, said: “There has always been an issue of parking and safety on Ramseys Lane.

“Coun Anthony Murray and I brought this to the attention of the last administration in County Hall, but time has moved on and the situation is now much worse.

“I will be writing to the county council on behalf of the residents to press them into taking action before there is a major safety issue.”

The MP is calling for a new 20mph speed limit to help with the immediate safety concerns and for the council to look at restructuring the road to deal with the increased traffic.

She added: “I am hoping the council will look at the possibility of installing traffic lights and more off-street parking, which will go a long way to relieving the problem for local people.”

A county council spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the concerns about this stretch of road and will be working with the local county councillor and parish council to progress suitable measures to address these.”